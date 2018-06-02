Alexander Wang Gifts North West Purses Ahead of Her 5th Birthday

North West may be only 4 years-old, but she already has a wardrobe filled with designer clothing and accessories.

And designer Alexander Wang added to North’s collection of goodies, gifting the eldest daughter of reality star Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West with purses from his eponymous label. The bags come as an early birthday gift for North, who turns 5 on June 15.

Kardashian shared two videos of purses gifted by Wang to her Instagram stories.

“Oh my god, North is the luckiest girl in the world. Who gets this bag from Alexander Wang? I want to steal it,” Kardashian says in a video as she unboxes a leopard-print bag with black leather detailing. “Alex, thank you so much. I might steal this.”

In a second video — captioned, “I’m stealing this!!!!! — Kardashian shows off another present from Wang to North, a black and silver sparkly drawstring pouch for evening.

“Wait, look at this Wang bag North got — I cannot even believe it,” the makeup mogul says. “I missed this last night.”

Kim Kardashian shows of a glittery purse gifted to North West by Alexander Wang. CREDIT: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Despite her young age, North is already known for her sense of style. She frequently steps out in apparel and accessories from her parents’ Kids Supply label, and for footwear, she loves Akid’s faux fur slides and Vans Old-Skool sneakers.

