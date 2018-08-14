4 Reasons Why Kim Kardashian Is Famous

It’s not often that a daughter asks her mom: “Why are we famous?” But if your last name ends with Jenner, Kardashian or West, it’s just your everyday bonding moment.

Kim Kardashian West told a story to radio personality Big Boy on Aug. 9 about how her eldest daughter, North West, recently asked why they are famous. Her response to her daughter was: “We have a TV show.”

Still, there’s much more to her fame. Below, we break it down.

1. Yeezy Muse

Kim Kardashian dressed in Yeezy. CREDIT: Splash

As the wife of the brand’s head, Kim found herself a new role as Insta-model and muse for Kanye’s line. Whether it’s posting Instagram and Snapchat images or just grabbing groceries in a full Yeezy outfit, she is her husband’s biggest supporter.

2. Reality TV Realness

L-R: Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Thanks to her late father’s career as an attorney who worked with entertainers, and her mother’s second husband, Olympic gold medalist Bruce Jenner, the Kardashian family found its spot on reality TV in 2007. Eleven years later, the show is still a success on E!, revealing every little fight and all the outings you didn’t really need to see but can’t help but to watch.

3. Kanye Arm Kandy

Married to arguably one of the biggest names in music, Kanye West, Kim shot up to a new level of fame. With her original 15-karat diamond ring on her finger, the new wife found herself hanging with the in-crowd of celebrity elite.

From Virgil Abloh to Anna Wintour, the makeup mogul gained an invite to many A-list events from fashion shows (front row, of course) to parties and galas (i.e. she first attended Met Gala in 2013 thanks to her hubby).

4. Social Media Virtuoso

Kim Kardashian guest stars at Beautycon. CREDIT: Rex

Now with a casual 115 million followers on Instagram and 58.5 million on Twitter, Kim has more people seeing her posts than some countries have citizens. From scandalous shots to cute snaps of Chicago, she has grown her empire through social media. The mom of three has her own app, set of emojis, makeup line and more, thanks to her enormous following.

Of course, there are many other reasons from her past that have made her a household name, and there are certainly more to come as she builds Brand Kim.