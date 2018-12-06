These Are the Most Tweeted-About Celebrities of 2018

As 2018 draws to a close, has released its annual list of the top 10 most tweeted-about celebrities of the year. For the second time, K-pop boy band sensation BTS — which boasts more than 17.2 million followers on the platform — took top honors in the celebrity category, besting the likes of Kanye West, Drake and Ariana Grande.

The group also nabbed the No. 1 spot among musicians. And if that’s not enough, they had the most-liked tweet of the year: Their video for Drake’s #InMyFeelingsChallenge racked up more than 1.7 million likes and 14 million views.

365 days.

125 million hashtags.

500 million GIFs.

More @BTS_twt mentions than we can count.#ThisHappened on Twitter in 2018: pic.twitter.com/543gK41qQf — Twitter Data (@TwitterData) December 5, 2018

Among celebrities, LeBron James claimed the No. 2 spot, followed by Kanye West, Drake, EXO, Ariana Grande, Cardi B, Beyoncé, Jimin Park and Nicki Minaj. With the exception of James, the musicians list featured the very same names, with Rihanna rounding it out at No. 10. James reigned on the athletes list, followed by Colin Kaepernick, Kobe Bryant, Kyrie Irving, Tom Brady, Dwyane Wade, Serena Williams, Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul and Stephen Curry.

The most tweeted-about movie of the year was, not surprisingly, “Black Panther.” “Saturday Night Live” topped the list of TV shows (the comedians certainly had plenty of material to work with this year).

In a year when activism and campaigns for change shook up the fashion, entertainment, sports and political worlds, Twitter also tallied the most tweeted-about movements. March for Our Lives came out on top, followed by the NFL protests, Students Stand Up, Me Too and Black Lives Matter.

