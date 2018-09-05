Meghan Markle Makes ‘Vanity Fair’s’ Best Dressed List

Ever since her whirlwind romance with Britain’s Prince Harry kicked off two years ago, Meghan Markle has had all eyes upon her — particularly her fashion choices. Not surprisingly, every single piece she has worn, from her chic stiletto heels to her impeccably tailored coats, has sparked a shopping frenzy around the world. Her legion of fashion fans love her surprising mix of designer and high-street brands and her boldness in flouting strict royal protocol by baring her legs, favoring off-the-shoulder silhouettes and opting for crossbody purses rather than clutches.

Now, the 38-year-old Duchess of Sussex, who tied the knot with Harry in May, is racking up some major fashion accolades. People magazine announced today that Markle has been named its Best-Dressed Star of 2018, beating out A-list fashion queens including Amal Clooney, Cate Blanchett, Kim Kardashian and Emma Stone.

Meghan Markle (pictured with Prince Harry in June) wears a daring off-the-shoulder look. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Honoring a member of the royal family in the annual feature marks a major departure for People, according to Andrea Lavinthal, the magazine’s style and beauty editor. “We have never had the list with royals or anyone outside of Hollywood. But when you talk about style and 2018, you cannot have that conversation without mentioning Meghan Markle,” Lavinthal told Reuters. “Her style was the one that really had the spotlight this year.”

Markle shows off her legs in a mini tuxedo dress at the “Hamilton” gala in London. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The newly minted Duchess also has been named to Vanity Fair’s 2018 Best-Dressed list, unveiled today. The magazine praised the former “Suits” star for evolving her personal style into “a much sleeker, high-fashion” look. The magazine added: “She’s the most daring of the royal fashion pack, and her signature boat-neck cut and monochromatic color choices exhibit classic polish.”

Markle is certainly in good company: Other influential celebrities landing on the Vanity Fair list include LeBron James, Sienna Miller, Jay-Z, Brigitte Macron, Amal Clooney, Bella Hadid, Yara Shahidi and Ralph Lauren.

