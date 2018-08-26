Kim Kardashian Roasts Kanye West for His Too-Small Slides

Kim Kardashian isn’t above making fun of her husband.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star took to Instagram stories to roast Kanye West for his ill-fitting Yeezy slides.

“The real question is, do those fit?” she said with a laugh as she zoomed in on West’s footwear. “That’s what everyone wants to know. What size are those?”

The rapper, who had been walking backward, turned around to show off his shoes — and it appeared that West was still wearing slides that didn’t properly fit.

Fans began trolling the rapper for his too-small shoes last week, after photos emerged of West in way too tiny Yeezy slides and a Louis Vuitton suit while en route to 2 Chainz’ wedding at the Versace Mansion.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian photographed as they arrived at 2 Chainz’ wedding. CREDIT: Splash News While the Virgil Abloh-designed suit got its fair share of attention, fans honed in on the shoes, which appeared to be child-sized.

In a beach photo posted to Kardashian’s Instagram account this week, it seemed as if West had swapped his teensy shoes for a better-fitting pair — but it looks like the rapper went back to his tiny slides while lounging around the house yesterday.

Despite some gentle teasing from his wife — and a lot of social media critics — West appeared to be in a good mood, smiling as Kardashian asked whether his shoes fit.

And as the designer behind the $150 slides, the performer could undoubtedly get his hands on a larger pair without much difficulty.

