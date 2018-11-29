How to Watch the 2018 FN Achievement Awards

One of the footwear industry’s biggest annual events is almost here.

The 2018 FN Achievement Awards will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 4, with business leaders, A-list celebrities, big-name influencers and more gathering at the IAC Building in New York to celebrate veteran brands, emerging talents and revitalized retailers.

“This year was complex for a number of reasons. The industry players faced a wildly unpredictable playing field,” said Michael Atmore, editorial director of FN and director of brand development for Fairchild Publishing LLC. “Our winners should be incredibly proud that they not only survived but thrived during this revolutionary period in fashion and retail.”

A livestream of the red carpet, which begins at 5 p.m. ET and is sponsored by Zappos Luxury, will be hosted by FN fashion editor Shannon Adducci and women’s editor Nikara Johns. The duo will interview this year’s honorees, including Bruce Nordstrom, who is set to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award; Amina Muaddi earning Launch of the Year; Tabitha Simmons as Designer of the Year; Rebecca Minkoff, winner of the Social Impact Award; and Person of the Year Diane Sullivan.

Other award recipients include Authentic Brands Group for Company of the Year, Allbirds for Brand of the Year, Reebok by Pyer Moss for Collaboration of the Year and the Fila Disruptor 2 for Shoe of the Year. Marc Fisher, Peter Harris and Pierre Hardy will be inducted into the FNAAs’ Hall of Fame.

Christie Brinkley and daughters Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Alexa Ray Joel will also receive the Style Influencers of the Year award at the event, which is sponsored by FFANY, the Footwear Distributors & Retailers of America, Micam, Zappos Luxury, Ruffino Wine and Avery Dennison RBIS.

Among the major presenters of the evening are Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, designer Diane von Furstenberg, former NBA star Grant Hill, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and shoemaker Stuart Weitzman.

Viewers can catch a livestream of the red carpet on FootwearNews.com (check back here to it, below), YouTube, as well as FN’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram Live platforms.

Want more?

FN to Honor Bruce Nordstrom, Diane Sullivan, Tabitha Simmons + More Big Names at 2018 FNAAs

4 Reasons the Fila Disruptor 2 Is FN’s Pick for Shoe of the Year