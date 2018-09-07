Two Ten Footwear Foundation Announces its 2018 Gala Honorees

has announced the recipients of its 2018 awards, all to be honored at its 79th annual Gala. The event will take place on Dec. 5 at New York’s American Museum of Natural History.

The gala will be co-chaired by Sam Edelman, president, Sam Edelman; Libby Edelman, VP, Sam Edelman and Jesse Edelman, VP sales, Sam Edelman.

The recipient of the T. Kenyon Holly Award is Michael Greenberg, co-founder, president and director of Skechers, for his outstanding humanitarian achievements. Among his contributions is the co-founding of the Friendship Circle of South Bay, a brand of the Friendship Foundation International, which creates social and recreational opportunities for special needs children who are at risk of social isolation.

Industry veteran Katie Butler, general manager for Caleres brand Franco Sarto, will receive the A.A. Bloom Award for her years of service to Two Ten Footwear Foundation. Butler is also an active Two Ten Foundation board member and co-chair of the Gala Solicitations Committee.

The Social Impact award will be presented to Zappos for its exemplary commitment to Footwear Cares and community service in Las Vegas. Many of its initiatives are spearheaded by employees who see ways to give back to the communities where they live and work. Programs include Prom Closet, Kids’ Farmer’s Market, Give, and Home for the Pawlidayz.

“This year Two Ten honors three remarkable, philanthropic leaders of the footwear industry,” said Neal Newman, president of Two Ten Footwear Foundation. “MIchael, Katie and Zappos are being recognized for their extraordinary philanthropic achievements that have made a meaningful difference in the world, demonstrating time and again that kindness and caring are embedded in our industry’s DNA.”

