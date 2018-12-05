Sailor Brinkley-Cook Shares a Heartwarming Story About the Power of Fashion

The 2018 FN Achievement Awards in New York tonight was a family affair for Christie Brinkley and daughters Alexa Ray Joel and Sailor Brinkley-Cook, who accepted FN’s first-ever multigenerational Style Influencer Award.

Before the women took to the stage, they received an introduction from Jack Brinkley-Cook and his girlfriend model Nina Agdal that was equal parts funny and heartwarming. He recalled the effect — or lack thereof — his family members have had on his style.

“Growing up in a household with three women being the only guy was always interesting. There was always no shortage of hormones or style advice, which looking back, I wish I had taken more of,” he joked. “Every single time I would go on a date in the beginning with Nina, I would FaceTime my mom and sisters, and show them the outfit I was wearing to make sure it was good enough.”

Following Jack’s sweet introduction, Sailor told a story that reminded everyone in the audience of fashion’s impact. She recalled how she spent Thanksgiving giving out donations to the homeless when she met a woman named Sasha who changed something in her.

When Sailor asked Sasha what she could do to help, Sasha said simply, “I just want to feel beautiful and fabulous again.” In response, Sailor gave Sasha a makeover, complete with makeup, a faux leopard coat and a pair of hot-pink Reebok sneakers.

“She was so happy. She just started crying,” Sailor recounted. “She was so grateful to be able to feel that again, to be able to own that identity that fashion gives you and that I think I take for granted every day.”

While Brinkley has been in the fashion world for more than 40 years, tonight’s award was the first fashion honor she’s received. The supermodel applauded the industry for its supportive feeling, joking: “None of us have a shoe deal yet.”

