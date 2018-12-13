Janet Jackson to Be Inducted Into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

It was announced today that Janet Jackson will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class of 2019, joining her brother Michael Jackson as well as the Jackson 5. While she was eligible in 2007, she wasn’t nominated until 2016.

Following three nominations, the “When I Think of You” singer will finally be honored along with Radiohead, The Cure, Stevie Nicks, Roxy Music, Def Leppard and The Zombies. The 34th annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on March 29, 2019 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and will air on HBO.

Janet Jackson accepts the Global Icon award during the European MTV Awards on Nov 4. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Jackson has had a big year — the 52-year-old pop idol took home the 2018 Global Icon Award at the MTV European Music Awards last month and in May, she was honored with the Icon Award at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.

Jackson released a statement in response to the honor: “Thank you Rock and Roll Hall of Fame — I am truly honored and I am happy to be in there with my brothers.”

The “That’s the Way Love Goes” singer, who welcomed her first child in 2017, also took to Twitter to thank her fans. “We did it u guys. Thank u for all your love and support,” she tweeted.

We did it u guys 💜 Thank U for all your love and support. #RockHall2019 pic.twitter.com/1APrRJdmTv — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) December 13, 2018

