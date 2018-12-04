Sailor Brinkley-Cook Is All About This Controversial Footwear Trend

Sailor Brinkley-Cook is a big fan of the shoe trend that’s been taking the fashion world by storm in 2018: the dad shoe.

“The whole dad sneaker vibe is really sick,” she said on the red carpet at the FN Achievement Awards in New York tonight. “I honestly don’t own a pair, but I’m in big support of the whole, ‘Let’s wear sneakers and make it cool again.'”

Sailor Brinkley-Cook at the 32nd annual Footwear News Achievement Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Brinkley-Cook will accept the FNAA Style Influencer of the Year award alongside mom Christie Brinkley and sister Alexa Ray Joel. When it comes to fashion, she says she likes to keep it casual.

“I like to be able to run in what I’m wearing; I’m a big sneaker girl,” she explained. “And I like to mix masculine and feminine in my style and go for something baggy and loose and cool on the bottom and something tight on top.”

The 20-year-old ditched her baggy clothes and sneakers for a feminine, form-fitting ensemble on the red carpet. She paired a slim-fitting Cushnie dress with a pair of shiny gold Saint Laurent heels for a chic look that could have been straight out of her mother’s elegant wardrobe.

Sailor Brinkley-Cook (L) and Christie Brinkley on the red carpet at the FNAAs. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Speaking of her supermodel mama’s wardrobe, Brinkley-Cook said she likes to steal pieces from Brinkley’s closet — and that her mother might be better dressed than she is.

“She just has this classic style; it’s so effortless, but also she’s just so hip,” Brinkley-Cook said. “She’s 64 years old, and she’s still so hip. She’s more hip than me.”

