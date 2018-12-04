Christie Brinkley, Victor Cruz & More Hit the Red Carpet at the 2018 FNAAs

The FN Achievement Awards, powered by Zappos Luxury, is a night in which business leaders, A-list celebrities, big-name influencers and more gather at the IAC Building in New York to recognize and celebrate veteran brands, emerging talents and revitalized retailers.

This year’s honorees include Bruce Nordstrom, who was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award; Diane Sullivan as Person of the Year; Tabitha Simmons as Designer of the Year; and Christie Brinkley and her daughters, Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Alexa Ray Joel as FN’s first multigenerational style influencers; and more. (Learn more about all the honorees here.)

Christie Brinkley, as well as her youngest daughter, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, arrived on the red carpet. The veteran supermodel chose black sequined Saint Laurent short shorts paired with Fendi thigh-highs for the event, while her 20-year-old mini-me shimmered in a curve-hugging bronze dress teamed with gold metallic sandals.

Sailor Brinkley-Cook (L) and Christie Brinkley on the red carpet at the FNAAs. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Victor Cruz was also on hand wearing a dapper navy blue suit with a white shirt and tie, and sleek blue shoes.

Victor Cruise attends the 32nd annual . CREDIT: Shutterstock

For more celebrities hitting the red carpet at the 2018 FNAAs, check out the gallery.

The FN Achievement Awards is a night in which business leaders, A-list celebrities, big-name influencers and more gather at the IAC Building in New York to recognize and celebrate veteran brands, emerging talents and revitalized retailers (watch the livestream here). This year’s honorees include Bruce Nordstrom, who was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award; Diane Sullivan as Person of the Year; Tabitha Simmons as Designer of the Year; and Christie Brinkley and her daughters Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Alexa Ray Joel as FN’s first multigenerational style influencers; and more. Learn more about all the honorees here.

The sponsors for the awards are FFANY, the Footwear Distributors & Retailers of America, Micam, Zappos Luxury, Ruffino Wine and Avery Dennison RBIS.

Below, see Christie Brinkley and her daughters take control at FN’s cover shoot.

Want more?

How the Fila Disruptor 2 Has Shaken Up the Footwear Industry

Christie Brinkley, Sailor Brinkley-Cook & Alexa Ray Joel Talk Generational Style & How Fashion Is Empowering

FN to Honor Bruce Nordstrom, Diane Sullivan, Tabitha Simmons + More Big Names at 2018 FNAAs