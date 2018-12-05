7 Must-See GIFs From the 2018 Footwear News Achievement Awards

The 32nd annual was an affair to remember.

Held the evening of Dec. 4 at the IAC building in New York, the ceremony welcomed a slew of shoe industry veterans, fashion leaders and big-name celebrities such as famed model Christie Brinkley, former New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz, entrepreneur Martha Stewart and TV personality La La Anthony.

Among the major headline-makers was Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, who presented Tabitha Simmons with the Designer of the Year Award. “Designing is only one in a long list of her achievements,” Wintour said.

Anna Wintour CREDIT: Clint Spaulding

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield also made an appearance, bringing along fiancée Emily Wilkinson. The NFL star introduced Caleres CEO Diane Sullivan, who received the Person of the Year Award — but not before FN’s photographer captured a romantic moment between Mayfield and Wilkinson as they walked the red carpet.

Baker Mayfield and Emily Wilkinson. CREDIT: Clint Spaulding

Another much-talked-about group was the Brinkleys, who accepted this year’s Style Influencers of the Year Award. Sailor Brinkley-Cook — looking every bit like her mother — was all smiles at the event, while Alexa Ray Joel was ravishing in a figure-hugging dress.

(L-R): Sailor Brinkley-Cook, Christie Brinkley and Alexa Ray Joel. CREDIT: Clint Spaulding

Amina Muaddi then graced the stage. The half-Jordanian, half-Romanian beauty was honored with the Launch of the Year Award — just three months after creating her namesake label.

Amina Muaddi CREDIT: Clint Spaulding

And while the Shoe of the Year Award went to the Fila Disruptor 2, it was the men behind the scenes who stole the show. Former basketball player Grant Hill joined the brand’s North American president, Jon Epstein, for a hilarious fitting at the photo booth.

Grant Hill and Jon Epstein. CREDIT: Clint Spaulding

Of course, the night wouldn’t have been complete without the legendary Martha Stewart, who passed the Icon Award for Philanthropy to FFANY president and CEO Ron Fromm and Qurate Retail Group president and CEO Mike George.

Martha Stewart and Ron Fromm. CREDIT: Clint Spaulding

A-listers continued to mix and mingle as the ceremony wrapped up. Mike Amiri, recipient of the Emerging Talent Award, even joined Brinkley for a fun GIF that perfectly encapsulated their contrasting personalities.

Mike Amiri and Christie Brinkley. CREDIT: Clint Spaulding

Want more?

Christie Brinkley, Victor Cruz & More Hit the Red Carpet at the 2018 FNAAs

Martha Stewart Recalls FFANY’s Incredible Origins at the 2018 FNAAs