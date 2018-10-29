4 Reasons the Fila Disruptor 2 Is FN’s Pick for Shoe of the Year

Five years ago, FN added a new category to its decades-old Achievement Awards, introducing its first Shoe of the Year honor, which went to the Adidas Stan Smith sneaker, a retro favorite making a comeback.

In the years since, the award has been bestowed on high-profile kicks created by Kanye West, Rihanna and Virgil Abloh, and it has inspired much debate and discussion among the footwear industry and its many fans.

When selecting the Shoe of the Year, FN’s editorial team draws from a range of sources to make our final pick, factoring in retail sales, consumer feedback, social media prowess and overall buzz.

Today we present our 2018 Shoe of the Year: the Fila Disruptor 2.

Fila Disruptor 2 sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

And here’s why we picked it:

1. It was “trend-best.”

Love it or hate, 2018 was the year of the chunky sneaker, and the Fila Disruptor 2 was not just on-trend but a knockout version of it. With its sawtooth sole and subtle detailing, it evolved the dad look.

2. It spanned the globe.

The Disruptor 2 popped up on street-style influencers all over the world, from the New York to Tokyo Fashion Weeks. And Fila’s buzzy runway show last month in Milan fueled the heat around the label.

Fila’s Disruptor 2 sneakers were spotted at Paris Fashion Week in March. CREDIT: Shutterstock

3. It bridged lines.

Like the Stan Smith, Fila’s sneaker resonated with both male and female consumers, and it crossed the age gap, appealing to teens and their parents.

4. It came out in cool versions.

Fila released a series of “premium” versions of the white sneaker in colorful suedes and leathers. And it teamed up on hot collabs with Alife, Barneys New York, Pierre Cardin and Liam Hodges.

The Alife x Fila Disruptor 2 sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy of brands

