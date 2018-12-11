NFL Legend Tiki Barber to Join Cast of Broadway Musical ‘Kinky Boots’

Former New York Giants star Tiki Barber is headed to Broadway. Yes, you read that right.

The NFL legend, who was inducted into the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame in 2011, is set to join the cast of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical “Kinky Boots” at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. Barber will step into the role of Don starting Jan. 21 until March 3.

The 43-year-old is taking over for original cast member Daniel Stewart Sherman, who is temporarily leaving to appear in “My Very Own British Invasion” at the Paper Mill Playhouse in New Jersey. Sherman will return to the role of Don on March 4 and stay through the show’s final performance.

Barber visited “Good Morning America” today to talk about the upcoming role with Michael Strahan, who posted a photo of himself with the former running back sporting the distinctive red boots from the show. “Congrats to my man @tiki.barber for starring on Broadway in Kinky Boots. From cleats to boots and winning at both!” Strahan wrote.

“I am so excited to be making my Broadway debut in Kinky Boots,” Barber said in a statement. “I was very fortunate to be part of the New York Giants for ten years and feel incredibly lucky to be joining another New York institution: Broadway.”

“Kinky Boots” will end its run on April 7. The musical will be the 25th-longest-running production in Broadway history, having played 34 previews and 2,507 regular performances.

