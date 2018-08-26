All of Selena Gomez’s Puma Campaigns So Far

With a massive fan base that includes 141 million followers on Instagram, Selena Gomez has one of the best-known faces in the entertainment industry.

In not even a full year of partnership with Puma, Gomez has already starred in a slew of campaigns for the brand.

In July, the sportswear brand unveiled a campaign for the Puma Defy Mid featuring the “Wolves” singer. In the shots, Gomez wears a Puma sports bra and branded leggings as she poses in front of a white screen.

Selena Gomez in the Puma Defy Mid campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

The 26-year-old’s first signature shoe — the Puma Phenom Lux, released in March — was so well-received by fans and sneakerheads that it sold out. In the campaign for the Phenom Lux, Gomez sits on the hood of a taxicab to show off the stylish footwear, which comes with trendy socks and an ankle bracelet.

Selena Gomez’ campaign for the Puma Phenom Lux. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

The Disney alum also worked with Puma to unveil the Defy, a new sneaker that came out in May, just in time for the summer. In the shots for that shoe, Gomez pairs gray Puma leggings and pale yellow sports bra with the black-and-white shoe.

Selena Gomez modeling the Puma Defy CREDIT: Puma

While Gomez has already starred in her fair share of Puma campaigns, the entertainer also promotes the brand in her daily life, frequently wearing looks from the brand while out and about.

In addition to Gomez, Puma’s roster of celebrity ambassadors includes Rihanna and The Weeknd.

