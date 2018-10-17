Sean Wotherspoon Designs the Craziest Tear-Away Pair of Nike Air Max 1s

Round Two co-founder Sean Wotherspoon’s Nike Air Max 1/97 hybrid is without a doubt among the list of most celebrated drops for sneaker fans in 2018. Wotherspoon yesterday took to Instagram to unveil his latest creation with the brand — a tearaway Nike Air Max 1 Bespoke iD.

Taking a similar design approach to his Air Max 1/97 release, the custom kicks feature a plethora of multicolored pastel shades on its corduroy upper. The shoe’s standout feature lies underneath the corduroy panels, which can be torn away to reveal a second layer of materials — in this case, various floral patterns by Liberty. Additional details include triple Swoosh branding on the tongue. According to Wotherspoon, this pair draws design elements from Geoff McFetridge’s Nike Vandal Supreme collaboration, which released in 2003.

Unfortunately for fans, a formal retail release for this sneaker is highly unlikely, as the pair was a custom Bespoke iD created by Wotherspoon in celebration of Nike’s Air Max Day (March 26) this year.

Those who missed out on the initial launch of the Nike Air Max 1/97, you may be in luck, as Wotherspoon reported on Instagram last month that he is working on a follow-up pair for the hybrid dropping sometime in the future, featuring shades of blue corduroy.

