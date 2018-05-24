FN Exclusive: J Balvin’s Sneaker Closet Includes Crystal Air Jordan 1s and Prestos By Virgil Abloh

For his cover shoot with FN, Latin music star J Balvin added to the sneakers that were already called in from brands for him to wear. The “Mi Gente” singer wheeled in a silver suitcase boasting looks including the custom Jordans and Nikes from The Shoe Surgeon, Virgil Abloh’s take on the Air Jordan 1 from “The Ten” and the Pharrell x Chanel x Adidas Hu NMD.

While what he packed was incredible and boasted looks any sneaker fanatic would want, it was just a tiny sample of his extraordinary collection — which he showed exclusively to FN.

In the video above, the singer — whose latest album, “Vibras,” arrives May 25 — showed off looks such as a Swarovski crystal-covered Air Jordan 1 by Daniel Jacob (@TheDanLife), Skepta x Nike Air Max 97s, Virgil Abloh’s take on the Air Presto from Nike’s “The Ten,” and luxury looks from Amiri and Chanel.

After showing off his lineup, Balvin shared style insight with FN, including how sneakers influence his style.

“Sometimes I start from the jacket and go down, and sometimes I start from the sneakers and go up. Or sometimes it’s like whatever,” Balvin said. “When I was a kid, the shirt had to match the sneakers and things like that. That’s not me anymore. The best part of the day is when I put this with that, and sometimes I’m right and sometimes I’m not, but I feel cool.”

