This Bride Broke All the Wedding Fashion Rules — and the Internet Loves It

Fashion influencer Lolita Jacobs has set the social media world alight this week with an unexpected wedding day ensemble.

The stylish Parisienne, who wed Jean-Baptiste Talbourdet-Napoleone this month in St.-Tropez, France, chose a chic yet casual look for the couple’s daytime civil ceremony.

Photos and videos posted on Instagram show her dressed in a crisp white cotton Azzedine Alaia shirtdress that reached to midthigh, showing off her long stems that were capped by bright-red Manolo Blahnik ankle-strap flats.

Jacobs, who is artistic director for Courreges, told Vogue magazine that her boldly colored footwear was inspired by her parents, who were wed in red.

Recently comfortable flats have become a more common sight at wedding ceremonies. Manolo Blahnik, in fact, offers his popular Hangisi flat in a number of colors and materials that are perfect for walking down the aisle, including blue satin and cream-colored lace. And other brands such as Badgley Mischka have bride-ready flat styles.

But Jacobs’ understated shirtdress was certainly a departure from the typical nuptials, and judging from the breathless reaction from fashion lovers online, it could inspire a new bridal trend.

Later during her wedding day, Jacobs changed into a more formal gown from Alaia: a sleek figure-hugging mermaid dress with the label’s signature cut-out detail on the hem. But on her feet: a pair of nude and silver embellished sandals that once again were comfy flats.

Want More?

Meghan Markle Stuns in Summery Dress at Prince Harry’s Cousin’s Wedding

Kate Middleton’s Two Favorite Designers Just Launched a Bridal Shoe Line

These Meghan Markle-Inspired Ballet Flats Are Made to Break Royal Wedding Rules