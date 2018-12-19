This Video of a Woman Wiping Out in High Heels Is Going Viral on Twitter

Walking in high heels isn’t easy — and a cringy video that’s going viral on illustrates just how hard it can be.

The video depicts a woman in a shoe store wearing a pair of towering Lady Gaga-esque heels in an all-red colorway. After a couple of shaky steps, the woman takes a dramatic tumble, with her body contorting as she falls on the ground.

The video was posted by Twitter user @naaeee___xx on Dec. 17 alongside a bunch of crying and laughing-crying emojis. It has garnered more than 32,000 retweets and 80,000-plus likes.

Commenters noticed that the woman seemed to fall in multiple segments, which was likely because one shoe — which appeared to have a nearly 1-foot-high heel — fell off after she hit the ground.

Fans made comparisons between the woman and memorable memes from years past, such as a video of a “Ru Paul’s Drag Race” contestant dramatically slipping to the ground while clad in a soaring pair of pumps.

Social media fans commented that they were laughing hard at the video — with many saying the video even drove them to tears. But some worried that the woman had broken multiple bones, particularly in her ankle.

No like for real is sis okay? 🥺😭 — Vey 🍬 (@VeronniLizette) December 18, 2018

The initial poster did not comment on the status of the woman in the video, but she retweeted others who were laughing at the video, which indicates that the woman was likely unharmed.

