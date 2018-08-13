Exotic Hawaiian Lifestyles Inspire Vionic’s Spring ’19 Shoe Collection

Sunrise on the Hawaiian beach was inspiration for Vionic.

Honolulu’s lush surroundings inspired Vionic’s spring ’19 special effects. “We submersed ourselves in the area,” said director of design Scott Radabaugh.

“It has its own distinct feel.” Sunrise colors of soft gray, mauve and blush set the palette. The Waikiki Aquarium was also a color source, with its jewel tones and shimmery metallic shades seen in the local sea life.

Even hints of the Pacific Ocean surfaced in the collection. Radabaugh noted that the team reinterpreted the waves in an organic ruffle applied to the Roni slide and Mahalo sneaker.

Ruffled styles from Vionic's spring '19 collection. CREDIT: Vionic

The line also encompasses hints of the island’s exotic flora, used in perfed effects that mimic the petals of Hawaii’s iconic plumeria flower. “Each season, we make little nods to what’s going on in the market,” said Radabaugh, “but [ask], ‘How can we make it fresh?’”

Vionic spring '19 Kani slip-on. CREDIT: Vionic

Vionic is recognized for its collection of comfort looks designed with a built-in arch support that promotes natural alignment from the ground up. In addition, the shoes feature a deep heel cup for stability, and firm, yet flexible midsole.

In addition to casuals, Vionic offers its proprietary comfort technology in women’s styles with heels, in addition to a collection of men’s casuals, sandals and tailored looks.

And, for those who want the same comfort and support of Vionic shoes without actually buying the brand, Vionic offers its proprietary footbeds for placement in other brands of shoes.

