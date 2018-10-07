How Ugg Styles Have Changed Through the Years

Ugg is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year — and the brand’s shoe styles have vastly evolved over the years.

Founded in 1978 by a young Australian surfer in Southern California, the brand became a symbol of relaxed California cool by the 1980s.

But when things really took off for Ugg was in 2000, when Oprah put it on her “Favorite Things” list.

Ugg became nearly synonymous with sheepskin boots in the early ’00s. The brand became a celebrity favorite, worn by stars such as Nicole Richie, Kate Moss and Kate Middleton.

Nicole Richie (L) and Nicky Hilton shopping in April 2004. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

With Ugg developing a strong celebrity following, the label soon expanded its horizons with regard to fashion. Collaborations with high-end brands became a key component of Ugg’s strategy.

Ugg shook up the fashion scene in 2009, when it collaborated with Jimmy Choo on an edgy collection of boots with studded detailing.

Jimmy Choo x Ugg collab. CREDIT: Shutterstock

In 2011, the brand partnered with NFL star Tom Brady in an attempt to appeal further into the men’s segment — which it followed up a year later with its first men’s store (located in New York’s Soho neighborhood).

A fall Ugg ad starring New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ugg

In subsequent years, the brand has had more collaborations, with high-end labels like Jeremy Scott and Y/Project. Scott’s wild collab featured blinged-out and flame-adorned takes on the classic sheepskin boots.

UGG x Jeremy Scott collab, shown in August 2017. CREDIT: UGG

And Y/Project’s thigh-high boot collab with Ugg — shown for fall ’18 — also made a major impact.

Y/Project fall ’18. CREDIT: Shutterstock

