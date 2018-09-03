5 Top Websites to Shop For Small Size Women’s Shoes

More and more things are super-sized these days, but for some women their feet are still petite sized. Finding adult styled shoes in sizes as small as a children’s 1 or 2 can be a challenge.

The internet is giving today’s hard-to-fit customers more choices since etailers can stock larger inventories than brick-and-mortar stores, expanding the product offering.

Here, FN has curated a range of shopping sites that put the focus on smaller sizes, with options to customize a pair of shoes.

Pretty Small Shoes takes a unique approach to this market by offering trend-driven petite shoes in children’s sizes. The U.K.-based etailer specializes in shoes from size 4, with over 1,200 styles to choose from. There are ballet styles, loafers and even high heels.

Stravers Luxury Shoes, which offers their looks online as well as in their Amsterdam store, offers flats to 4-inch heels under its own label. But, that’s not all. The company also offers men’s shoes in smaller sizes, as well as larger size shoes for both genders.

At Cinderella of Boston, footwear is available online in sizes from 2 to 5 1/2 in both medium and wide widths. Looks include tailored pumps, mules, wedges and ballet flats.

Topratedshoes.com, based in Vancouver BC, was started by a group of young girls looking for fashionable heels in small sizes that begin at size 1. And, to be inclusive the etailer also offers shoes in large sizes up to 16.

For a custom approach to small size shoes, there’s JGShoe.com, that allows shoppers to tweak existing styles by selecting from a range of materials as well as embellishments, or even a platform or different heel height. The shoes are crafted in Korea, and begin at size 2.

Retailers including Zappos, Nordstrom and Macy’s, among others, also offer select styles in smaller sizes. However, it might take some hunting online to find the perfect fit.

