Why London’s Coolest Girls Are All Flocking to This New Store

Three galleried floors of the hottest labels you can think of (Racil, Isa Aften and Ganni, for starters) set around a secret cobbled courtyard. Yes, that’s a pretty good reason to scope out the new The Shop at Bluebird concept store in London’s Covent Garden.
Now factor in that this historic former carriage house (basically a garage for the sort of horse-drawn carriage that drove Meghan Markle and Prince Harry around Windsor after their wedding) has a brow bar and perfume gallery with a roof terrace restaurant opening imminently.
But back to that all important merch. The lady responsible is buying director Claire Miles, whose eclectic background takes in both retail and e-tail – from a customer facing concession manager role at Topshop to head of womenswear at Asos. She knows her customer and is well-aware that they’re craving constant newness, so she has set aside a large space at the store’s entrance for revolving pop-ups and exclusive launches. “It’s about showing our new audience what we do best,” she told FN.
On Monday she is launching this exclusive collaboration with cult Berlin-based label, Aeyde and cool-girl blogger about town Lucy Williams.
Miles has also shared her key seasonal shoe buys for Bluebird’s recent launch:
ATP (ALL TOMORROW’S PARTIES)
“My new summer favorite sandal. These simple metallic mules are perfect for everyday.”
ALEXANDRE BIRMAN
“These Alexander Birman heels ooze sex appeal in a sophisticatedly chic way, I love that this classic style now comes in emerald green.”
GOLDEN GOOSE
“There is a new shape for spring that comes in leopard which is really on trend at the moment. Golden Goose is our top-performing sneaker brand.”
CASTANER
“These espadrilles are a holiday must. I love the cherry-red ones. They really bring a touch of color to my travel wardrobe.”