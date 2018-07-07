This Talk Show Host Loses Her Weave & Heels Hosting a Contest to Win Balenciaga Boots

A free pair of Balenciaga Knife boots is enough to make anyone cheer, jump around and lose control.

Such was the case on Friday when the hosts of Fox’s “The Real” talk show gave a member of the audience a chance to win a pair of her own pricy shoes by identifying the luxury brand, valued at $1,190, over a bargain look-alike pair from Steve Madden, available for $34.99 (originally $130).

During the excitement, Jeannie Mai lost her own pair of heels, which were left on the floor, as she conducted the “Fake It or Take It” contest barefoot. But it was her hairpiece, which fell out during the frenzy, that scored the most laughs.

“I feel a winner here, let me get my weave back,” she said while collecting the hair. Mai advised the contestant to “look at the quality, look at the stitching and look at everything you can,” when she inspected the footwear. With help from her mother, she selected the correct boots.

Balenciaga's Knife boots (L) retail for $1,190, and Steve Madden's Mimi boots are on sale for $34.99. CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-a-porter/Steve Madden

Balenciaga’s spandex sock boots are popular among some of the biggest stars, including Rita Ora and Kendall Jenner. The shoes feature a pointy profile on a 3-inch heel; they’re available in black, purple and other colorways. Steve Madden’s Mimi boots are designed with a stretchy neoprene upper on a 4-inch heel available in black and purple.

