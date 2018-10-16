Meet the Newest Sheepskin Footwear Brand You’ll Want to Wear All Year Long

Can’t afford a getaway to an exotic island or condo in the sky, you can still treat yourself to a luxe footwear experience in a pair of affordably priced sheepskin boots or slippers from Superlamb, a new player in the category for spring ’19. The brand offers styles in a wide range of styles of sizes and widths for a customized fit.

But don’t think you have to wait for winter — the natural material offers both warming and cooling properties, making it a seasonless look. Not only does it boast insulating properties, but it is also considered hypoallergenic and draws perspiration away from the body.

Inspired by the Mongolian tradition of keeping both cozy and cool in sheepskin, Superlamb is introducing men’s and women’s sandals, slippers and boots in the luxe material.

For the past 40 years, the San Diego, Calif.-based company has made automobile seat covers from Australian and New Zealand sheepskin, operating a tannery and now a shoe factory in inner Mongolia. Elevating the collection’s comfort factor are super-cushioned anatomical footbeds made of non-compressing rebound material, and durable rubber outsoles with flex grooves for traction.

The collection includes a companion offering of outerwear and accessories. Prices range from $35 to $180, with delivery slated for January through independent shoe stores.

