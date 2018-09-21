Alexa Chung Teams Up With Superga on Chunky Sneakers With Luxe Vibes for Fall

After the success of her spring ’18 Superga collaboration, Alexa Chung is back with a new capsule collection for fall — and it’s got some edge.

The designer put a fresh spin on the Alpina lug-sole, a historical style that has its heritage in the Superga sports’ training styles.

Alexachung x Superga fall ’18. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

The clog-like kicks feature buckle closures and come in fall-ready materials like patent leather and velvet.

Chunky soles play a major role in the collection, appearing on both booties and sneakers.

Alexachung x Superga fall ’18 Velvet Alpina. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Chung also took inspiration from bowling shoes for the new range, with the Cotleabrush style featuring a two-tone colorway and a vulcanized rubber sole.

Alexachung x Superga fall ’18 Cotleabrush. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

“I really enjoyed creating for the brand and adding a piece of myself into the designs. I hope that everyone loves them as much as I enjoyed making them,” she said of the new collection.

The 34-year-old British influencer’s eponymous label, Alexachung, won the 2017 FN Achievement Award for Launch of the Year.

Alexachung x Superga fall ’18. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

The fall collection offers insights on styling the iconic Italian brand’s shoes for colder weather, introducing fabrics like velvet and suede that offer additional warmth.

The full Alexachung x Superga capsule collection is available to shop now at Superga.co.uk/alexachung. Prices range from $79 for the 2292 Alexachung Cothook — a white sneaker with a mule-style back — to $179 for velvet Alpina booties.

