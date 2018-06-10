5 Summer Style Mistakes Women Make — And How to Avoid Them

The summer months bring about rooftop brunches, music festivals and other fun al fresco opportunities, but if there’s anything that might suffer from warmer weather, it’s fashion. Rising temperatures invite a plethora of no-nos from the socks-and-sandals pairing to too-short shorts — and while there isn’t a set rule, some outfits are simply unsuitable even in lenient circumstances. (Take casual Fridays, for instance.)

Here, the style mistakes you might be making and tips on how to banish them for years to come.

1. Flip-flops in the city

Unless you’re walking on a beach or lounging poolside, flip-flops should be avoided — especially in metropolitan areas. City sidewalks harbor a generous amount of bacteria to witness one’s feet gather a film of grime that rivals a dirty dish sponge. Instead, opt for embellished sandals, leather slides or, if you need a lift, a block-heel silhouette. Comfortable and chic.

2. Just any pair of socks

Or, worse, no socks at all. While it’s advisable to stay away from socks that rise higher than ankle length, it’s also not ideal to go sockless. Enter the no-show sock, which allows for comfort, breathability and — best of all — bare ankles.

3. Unseasonal material

Dressing for the changing seasons can be tricky, but learning a little textile composition can go a long way. Ditch the wool, flannel and velvet for lightweight fabrics like cotton, linen and seersucker. The same rule goes for footwear, with canvas and chambray also making the cut. (Bonus points if those shoes are machine-washable.)

4. The all-black look

The only city in which this ensemble is acceptable is New York City. However, consider the previous rule: Black clothing in summer-friendly materials can easily take you from the office to happy hour if you’re conscious about pairings — think a silk-satin dress with crisp white sneakers or a rayon blouse over jeans and flirty slip-ons.

5. Festival-ready ensembles

Worn-out combat boots, Daisy Dukes and all-fringe everything — reserve those for Governors Ball and Bonnaroo. There’s a way to do boho- and hipster-chic without overdoing it, and it involves vintage, smart layering or a pair of trendy ankle boots that will take you beyond Coachella Valley.