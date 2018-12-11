This $22 Shoe Accessory Gives Your Heels a Completely New Look — and Keeps Them From Slipping Off Your Feet

For those who find that their pumps are consistently slipping off their feet when running to the office or walking into a restaurant, there’s finally a solution.

Officially launching today, a company called Straplets, created by 29-year-old Emily Kenison, has debuted a new shoe accessory that is meant to keep heels in place and fashionable at the same, with help from detachable straps to go over your pumps.

The line consists of four styles, with prices ranging from $22 to $32, including the T-Straplet, the Mary-Jane, the Clear Mary-Jane and the Criss-Cross.



The Mary-Jane straplet seen attached to a classic pump.

With each detachable strap, wearers can update their basic pumps. For instance, the T-Straplet features brass and golden studs, while the Clear Mary-Jane gives way for the PVC trend.

The detachable T-Straplet. CREDIT: Courtesy of company

All straps, which are made from vegan leather, are meant to be able to simply slip over all shoes with heels up to 2 inches thick. The collection is available in sizes small (5-6.5), medium (7-8.5) and large (9-11).

The Clear Mary-Jane Straplets. CREDIT: Courtesy of company

Keeping with its eco-friendly ethos, a portion of all proceeds will be donated to WildAid, in support of wildlife and conservation efforts. They are available now on Straplets.com.

