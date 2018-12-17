Shoe of the Week: Antelope Gives Comfort a Beautiful Shape

This spring, Antelope is performing a delicate balancing act.

Known for it use of natural elements, the brand has embraced the beauty and simplicity of the egg. The oval shape has been wrapped in wood, then turned into a comfortable walking heel for an unexpected twist on a slingback sandal. Add a grosgrain ribbon strap with statement buckle for a lesson in mixed media.

Antelope spring ’19 slingback heel. CREDIT: Lucas Zarebinski

According to company president Avi Bar-Sheshet, he has made the impossible possible by strengthening an otherwise soft structure in durable wood. “It’s like walking on eggs,” said Bar-Sheshet, about the whimsical design. “Small details make the big difference.”

While Antelope is committed to tapping into current fashion trends, it never wants to get too tricky. So it puts the focus on a palette of neutrals that seamlessly work with spring and summer brights or a fall color story that focuses on browns, grays and black.

The fashion-comfort brand was founded in 1981 in Tel Aviv. In addition to crafting footwear, it designs many of its own ornaments, including buckles and straps, in addition to a wide range of heels and platforms. For visitors to Israel, Antelope also operates a string of its own shops with a full product range.

