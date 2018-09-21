Twitter Is Outraged Over This Sexy ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Halloween Costume

People dressed in "Handmaid's Tale"-inspired costumes at the TV show's season 2 premiere.

Following a Twitter outcry, an e-tailer has removed a “sexy” costume inspired by “The Handmaid’s Tale” from its site.

Yandy.com had posted a listing for a Brave Red Maiden Costume. Photos of the look showed a model clad in a minidress, long red cape and white bonnet paired with sky-high black stilettos.

Fans were enraged to see the sensual spin on the handmaids’ looks. As the television series is set in a dystopian world in which handmaids are routinely subjected to rape and are forced into pregnancy, Twitter users were not into the outfit — with many calling the look sexist.

“Today: Slutty Handmaid’s Tale Costume. Tomorrow: Slutty Global Warming,” writer Kashana Cauley posted to Twitter.

Today: Slutty Handmaid’s Tale Costume. Tomorrow: Slutty Global Warming. pic.twitter.com/bLr7s1owOX — Kashana (@kashanacauley) September 20, 2018

“I’m dressing up as existential despair this Halloween,” feminist author Jessica Valenti tweeted.

I’m dressing up as existential despair this Halloween pic.twitter.com/fMyuNuuU1g — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) September 21, 2018

“Nothing like a sexy rape victim for Halloween fun huh,” wrote one Twitter user.

Nothing like a sexy rape victim for Halloween fun huh @Yandy — dontwasteyourpretty (@wastedprettypod) September 20, 2018

Yandy pulled the costume amid the outpouring of criticism, releasing a statement of apology to Twitter.

“[I]t has become obvious that our ‘Yandy Brave Red Maiden Costume’ is being seen as a symbol of women’s oppression, rather than as an expression of women’s empowerment. This is unfortunate, as this was not our intention on any level. Our initial inspiration to create the piece was through witnessing its use in recent months as a powerful protest image,” the statement reads. “Given the sincere, heartfelt response … we are removing the costume from our site.”

