You Can Multiply the Look of These Sandals by Changing Out the Ornaments

Heading to a destination wedding in the Caribbean and your significant other refuses to carry your luggage? No worries, you can take along over a dozen footwear looks with just one pair of sandals. And, it won’t cost a dime more in extra baggage on the airline.

Newly launched sandal brand Nudagio, has created an interchangeable sandal that allows women to easily detach one accessory and add another, turning one sandal base into multiple pairs.

The silhouette is simple — a rubber base featuring a contoured footbed with arch support that’s leather lined for added comfort. A clear thin strap across the instep helps keep them securely on the foot.

Each pair of sandals comes with a button-like ornament that matches one of four sandals colors. Next, there’s a range of fun color-cued ornaments to choose from that include faux gemstones and pearls, in addition to floral designs. And, each accessory comes with a carry pouch for travel.

The Italian-made sandals are available online and retail for $139.99, with ornaments priced from $29.99 to $39.99. All ornaments can be mixed and matched, so sandals can be dressed up or dressed down.

The sandals also make a great gift, since new ornaments can be ordered, taking the guess work out of what to buy for the next occasion.

