This New Women’s Shoe Brand Honors Indian Culture With Embroidered Vegan Heels

Nature has played a major role in Ekta Sethi’s vision for Rungg Shoes, which launched in the U.S. for spring ’17. The brand, which mixes the culture and heritage of India with fashion and comfort trends, is also eco-friendly: The designs are made from vegan leather and are PETA-approved.

But Sethi also looks to the earth and sky when crafting her artisan line.

Rungg Morning Glory mule. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

“Nature’s magnanimity has always been a source of inspiration,” she said. “Every bit of our collection is nature’s souvenir. My core inspiration is the environment and my desire to enhance everything that surrounds me.”

One style, named Morning Glory, for instance, takes cues from sunflower fields, Sethi said. Another look, called Radiance, is inspired by the “swirls of galaxies across the night,” she said.

Designer Ekta Sethi. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

The designer explained, “I attempt to bring the freshness and happiness of nature’s magnificence to my customer through my designs. The latest are art forms of nature or monuments that I see around and that touch my heart or make me smile. Life passes us by, and we seldom stop to enjoy the spectacle around us.”

The Rungg Shoes collection consists of flats, wedges and small heels that are available on the brand’s e-commerce site starting at $150.

