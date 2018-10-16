How Online Shoe Reviews Can Help You Find the Perfect Fitting Pair of Shoes

Browsing the internet for shoes to accommodate your wide feet, bunions, fallen arches? Online customer reviews could be your best bet.

Shopping for footwear online comes with limitless choices. But, it can also have its share of challenges particularly when it comes to fit. To help take the guess work out of ordering shoes online, check out customer feedback from like-minded shoppers.

You might be like Alex, a bunion and flat foot sufferer who typically depends on consumer reviews to guide her purchases. “It’s of major importance,” said Alex, who has bought shoes online from brands such as Crocs and Vionic. “I look at reviews for feedback on issues including whether shoes may squeak; do they deliver on all-day comfort; are they narrow in the heel; did they cause wounds after wear, what was the quality level.”

Have you ever wondered whether websites post all reviews they receive — good and bad. According to etailers, today’s consumers are savvy shoppers and will see right through only rave reviews. While the five-star comments might be posted first, those with less than stellar remarks are also included. So spend the time and read them all.

According to the industry, about one-third of shoes bought online are returned. While all returns are not linked to fit, finding shoppers with similar foot issues and concerns can help you make a more informed buying decision.

Once you become familiar with a brand and its particular fit, it gets easier to shop. Since popular styles are often updated with new colors and materials each season, it’s easy to add to your wardrobe with little risk.

Don’t be lazy when it comes to returns if shoes don’t meet your requirements. Many websites offer liberal return policies to ensure customer satisfaction.

