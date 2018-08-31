These Sparkle Sneakers Help Support Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

The fight to cure childhood cancers continues in September with Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. To help support the work being done, Nurse Mates, a provider of footwear for the healthcare industry, has launched its third annual #GiveHeartsForKids campaign, which will run throughout September.

According to the company, it will donate $1 to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for every image featuring a heart posted to Instagram with the campaign’s hashtag, up to $10,000. In addition, Nurse Mates is offering a limited-edition Sparkle Sneaker collection sold exclusively on Nursemates.com throughout September, whereby all net proceeds from their sale will benefit the hospital, with no less than $100 per pair. Nurse Mates will also donate $10 for all other footwear styles sold on the website during September.

“The #GiveHeartsForKids campaign is such a meaningful initiative and we couldn’t be happier with the support we have received from the community thus far,” said David Issler, president and creative director for Nurse Mates. “With the addition of the limited-edition sneaker collection we will undoubtedly be able to make an even more significant contribution to St. Jude this year. Launching our first official partnership with St. Jude is such an exciting step for us, and watching this campaign grow and evolve each year has been truly fulfilling.”

Consumers who purchase the limited-edition shoes will also receive campaign-branded items to commemorate their support, including a custom shoe box, St. Jude hang tag, satin dust bag, and a Give a Hearts For Kids lapel pin. Each style retails for $129.

