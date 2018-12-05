Martha Stewart Launches a Collection of Affordable Shoes With Payless

Martha Stewart has cooked up yet another shoe deal. On the heels of being named brand ambassador for Aerosoles, today marks the launch of a limited-edition holiday collection for Payless under the Martha Everyday label. Additional styles will be introduced in spring ’19.

The collection, a collaboration with Stewart’s parent company, Sequential Brands Group Inc., includes fashionable yet accessibly priced looks inspired by Stewart’s everyday style. The line includes a stiletto sandal, mule on kitten heel and two slingbacks. Each is available in a range of colors and comes with a touch of holiday sparkle. Prices range from $30 to $35.

Martha Stewart’s collection with Payless CREDIT: Courtesy of Payless

“I am thrilled to partner with Payless to design a line of footwear that’s both beautiful and affordable,” said Stewart. “For as long as I’ve been in business, my goal has been to deliver well-made, beautiful products to my audience at the right price. Payless has the same goal, making them a perfect partner to collaborate with to create gorgeous shoes that our customers can afford.”

According to Sequential Brands Group CEO Karen Murray, “This exciting new partnership with Payless complements our strategy for the Martha Stewart brand, which is to create beautiful, high-quality products and make them available at an affordable price where consumers shop. This has been central to the brand since its inception and is where we believe it’s best positioned for future growth.”

Martha Stewart’s Payless collection is available at Payless.com.

