Martha Stewart Is Named Brand Ambassador of Aerosoles

Martha Stewart is adding another feather to her product cap. The entrepreneur has signed on as collaborator and brand ambassador for comfort shoe label Aerosoles — a brand that she’s worn on the red carpet.

Taking its cue from Stewart’s timeless style, the collection kicks off today with a series of equestrian rainboots, inspired by her passion for horseback riding. Select styles are available for preorder today at Aerosoles.com.

“I’m excited to partner with Aerosoles as a brand ambassador and create a line of footwear that not only looks good but feels good,” said Stewart. “Whether I’m working in my garden or attending an event, I need shoes that offer support and comfort, and are beautifully designed. With Aerosoles as my partner, I’m thrilled to be able to provide my customers with footwear that combines the most stylish trends with quality performance.”

Martha Stewar CREDIT: Sequential Brands Group

Added Karen Murray, CEO of Sequential Brands Group, parent of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, “Through the company’s partnership with QVC, we’ve witnessed firsthand the strong consumer following for Martha’s fashion and style. This new partnership with Aerosoles is a natural next step for us as we build out Martha’s presence in the fashion business.”

Stewart’s first complete collection with her signature touch will launch for spring ’19. It will be available in February on Aerosoles.com. All styles will feature Aerosoles signature comfort technologies. The line retails from $79 to $120.

The series will include looks Stewart considers wardrobe staples, such as casual and dress flats, heeled sandals, mules and slides, in addition to espadrille wedges.

Martha Stewart Fairfield rainboot by Aerosoles. CREDIT: Sequential Brands Group

According to Lin James, VP of product development, “We are thrilled to partner with Martha Stewart on a collection of shoes that are both timeless and trend-right. Martha’s form-meet-function aesthetic marries perfectly with Aerosoles’ commitment to creating fashion footwear that feels good. We are excited to tap into Martha’s connection with shoppers to introduce more women to the idea that style and comfort are not mutually exclusive.”

To celebrate the launch, Aerosoles is offering Instagram followers of @aerosoles a chance to win a pair of rainboots signed by Stewart.

