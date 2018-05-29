Artisans Crafted These Soft Shearling Luxe Boots You’ll Be Wearing All Next Winter

The folks behind the popular Bearpaw brand are exploring new territory.

For fall ’18, the California-based footwear company is introducing the Luxe de León brand, a higher-end men’s and women’s collection created by artisans in León, Mexico.

The label is being designed and distributed separate from the core Bearpaw line and has an elevated aesthetic, according to VP of product Aaron Brown. “We utilized luxurious leathers hand-burnished in León and sheepskin from Colorado,” he said. “This brand is for someone with a good sense of style and who appreciates authenticity.”

The debut offering mainly consists of rugged, denim-friendly boots that come in a range of heights, though for the athleisure lover, there is also a casual sneaker with a zipper detail. All the styles in the collection feature shearling linings and accents for a soft touch. Retail prices range from $170 to $270.

In addition, the brand will launch with three handbag looks: a boho style and backpack for women, and a men’s briefcase. And for spring ’18, Luxe de León will expand with a wider selection of shoes, including sandals, sneakers and unlined boots.

Distribution of the line is targeted to better boutiques and shoe stores, and the brand is looking to secure a major department store partner. To aid retailers, it is offering open-stock and drop-ship capabilities.

Luxe de León shoes are expected to hit shelves in early October.

