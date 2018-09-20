Shoe Brand Lena Erziak Targets the Affordable Luxury Shopper By Launching Direct-to-Consumer

Luxury shoe brand Lena Erziak is officially going direct-to-consumer.

“If we say that we love women and if we say that we support women, we cannot keep the shoes at a crazy price and sell to the one percent of the population,” designer and founder Leona Erziak told FN.

Erziak, who originally debuted shoes for spring ’17 with sister Hanna Erziak, took a hiatus, and she is back for fall ’18 with a shift in the business model.

She said on the decision to go direct-to-consumer, “I wanted to come back with affordable luxury. The whole idea is to offer thats something handmade in Italy while making sure the costumer gets a friendly price.”

Wholesale just wasn’t working, she explained. “We were going to be another luxury brand at a high price-point in store and there was no point for that. Those designers were already there.”

With the move, Erziak expects to expand the brand’s reach due to the lower prices.

And she plans on capturing shoppers with her statement making footwear. The fall collection includes high-heeled peep-toe pumps with signature bow appliques, knee-high boots with feathers, and gold motif mules and flats.

The Lola black peep toe pump with a bow applique. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

“We are women creating for women,” said the designer. “I love unexpected mixed materials and textures.”

Since the brand’s launch, Erziak has been inspired by old Hollywood glamour, and her mother, a seamstress who crafted intricately embroidered bridal caftans.

Lena Erziak Fanny knee high stiletto boot. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

The fall ’18 line is currently available on lenaerziak.com and shoes retail from $375 to $1,295.

