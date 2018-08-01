J. Crew and Gola Team Up on a Collection That Re-Imagines Classics for Today’s Women

Americana retailer J. Crew is once again stepping out of the box, this time for a follow-up fall collaboration with British heritage sportswear brand Gola Classics.

The collection of four women’s styles will launch in two parts. The first releases today, with a second series to deliver in early October. They will be sold in J. Crew stores and online.

The collection consists of the shoe brand’s iconic styles in exclusive color ways, an evolution of the debut collection that launched in February. The quartet of sneakers are infused with hints of J. Crew’s fall collection that include polka dots and metallics.

The Mark Cox trainer, part of the brand’s repertoire since the 1970s, has been re-envisioned in rose gold, followed by a version in navy for October delivery. Another Gola classic, the Coaster, is available now in a high-top polka dot print version, to be followed in October by a version in off-white with metallic gold, rose and red splashes.

The Mark Cox trainer retails for $65, and the Coaster High at $68. Sizes range from U.S. 6 to 10.

The collection marks the next generation in Gola’s collaborations with partners to date including Millerain, Engineered Garments, Grahame Fowler, Slightly Alabama, and Libery London.

Gola launched in 1905 in a small factory in England, evolving into a leading sportswear brand in the 1960s and 1970s. In the early 2000s, it was re-launched in the U.K. as a retro sports fashion brand.

