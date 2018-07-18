Crocs Is Surprised the Internet Thinks Its High Heels Are Cool

Comfortable high heels? For years, the shoe industry has been presented with the challenge of creating a pain-free style that Manolo Blahnik-loving Carrie Bradshaw would be proud to wear. Now it seems quirky footwear brand Crocs has unknowingly accomplished just that.

Over the past month, the brand’s Cyprus V Heel, a 3-year old slide silhouette, has been in demand on the internet. It has reached a pinnacle in demand over the past several days, snapped up on the brand’s own website as well as Amazon, where at press time there was still a pair for sale in a size 4 for $223.83.

Crocs Cyprus V Heels CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

It seems the buzz around the orthopedic-looking style was a surprise to the team at Crocs, a representative shared with FN, adding that the shoe is no longer sold on Crocs.com. But don’t be discouraged if you can’t find a pair in your size. It’s more than likely they will come up for resale on eBay at prices that may require tapping into your 401(k).

Crocs Cyprus V Heel CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

For those who may want to join this comfort movement but find the high heel just isn’t quite their thing, there are some fun alternatives such as a collection of Crocs’ styles done in collaboration with Drew Barrymore including the Classic Chevron Clog based on the now-classic style that put it on the footwear map.

@EmilyEmilykayv fancy crocs! 😂 now this is a heel I can get behind https://t.co/ufFSywmbkz — Holly Simmons (@HSimmons2012) July 13, 2018

I want those high heel crocs is that bad — ariana (@sydmylovee) July 1, 2018

