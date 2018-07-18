Crocs Is Surprised the Internet Thinks Its High Heels Are Cool

Comfortable high heels? For years, the shoe industry has been presented with the challenge of creating a pain-free style that Manolo Blahnik-loving Carrie Bradshaw would be proud to wear. Now it seems quirky footwear brand Crocs has unknowingly accomplished just that.
Over the past month, the brand’s Cyprus V Heel, a 3-year old slide silhouette, has been in demand on the internet. It has reached a pinnacle in demand over the past several days, snapped up on the brand’s own website as well as Amazon, where at press time there was still a pair for sale in a size 4 for $223.83.
It seems the buzz around the orthopedic-looking style was a surprise to the team at Crocs, a representative shared with FN, adding that the shoe is no longer sold on Crocs.com. But don’t be discouraged if you can’t find a pair in your size. It’s more than likely they will come up for resale on eBay at prices that may require tapping into your 401(k).
For those who may want to join this comfort movement but find the high heel just isn’t quite their thing, there are some fun alternatives such as a collection of Crocs’ styles done in collaboration with Drew Barrymore including the Classic Chevron Clog based on the now-classic style that put it on the footwear map.
