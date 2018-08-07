This Brand is Doing Made-to-Order Shoes at Affordable Prices

Didn’t play the lottery this week? No worries. You can still afford a pair of made-to-order shoes at a price that’s within your budget. Harbinger Shoes is bringing artisan footwear straight to your door with the launch of an online collection of men’s and women’s styles ranging in price from $169 to $265.

According to founders Yasmina Cadiz and Amanda Real, the collection is intended to democratize handcrafted footwear. Everything is made by hand in Los Angeles by an in-house team of craftsmen and craftswomen. Shoes are completed in just six to 10 days of ordering and shipping is free.

Included in the debut collection are unisex sandals, oxfords and mules. All leathers are vegetable tanned or naked for a natural look. Outsoles are also made exclusively of leather, with linings done in calfskin. Creating a shoe is easy even for novice designers. Simply click on the style, choose a leather color, then size.

A Poolslide from Harbinger. CREDIT: Harbinger

Cadiz and Real are veterans of the shoe business. Prior to the launch of Harbinger Shoes they offered a high-end collection of limited-run footwear under the same name. However, their goal is to now cast a wider net by giving more consumers access to these specialty looks.

