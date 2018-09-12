This Iconic British Brand Is Going for the Glam With Swarovski

Want to add some sparkle to your fall wardrobe?

Iconic British athletic brand Gola has just what you need with today’s release of its newest collaboration, Gola by Swarovski.

The limited-edition series includes two women’s styles, the Coaster and Bullet, both adorned with Swarovski crystals. While Coaster features a toe cap with crystals and retails for $120, the Bullet sees the wingfish adorned with crystals and retails at $220. The shoes are available exclusively online.

“This collection is very special for us,” said Tony Evans, CEO of Gola Classics, “as you have two distinct heritage brands, deeply rooted in their respected fields, coming together to create a bold fashion-forward piece.”

Gola is a globally recognized brand dating back to 1905 and among the most popular sportswear labels in Britain in the ’60s and ’70s.

Swarovski predates Gola, co-founded in 1895 in Austria by Daniel Swarovski. The company is known worldwide for its line of jewelry, accessories and figurines.

The collaboration follows on the heels of the August launch of a collection of Gola styles with retailer J. Crew, which kicked off with two women’s styles. The second part of the series is scheduled for October and includes the Coaster, a high-top polka dot-print version in off-white with metallic gold, rose and red splashes, as well as the Mark Cox, a trainer style done in navy.

