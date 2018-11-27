Baby-Shoe Favorite Freshly Picked Launches Mom Styles

Freshly Picked is spreading some serious holiday cheer with the launch of an array of products for moms. Following a flood of requests, the much-loved Utah brand, known for its sophisticated leather baby shoes, is now making footwear for its grown-up fans.

A capsule of women’s sneakers debuted on Freshly Picked’s website yesterday, just in time for the Cyber Monday shopping madness. The lineup includes classic leather and suede slip-ons ($150) and lace-up styles ($175) in a palette of versatile colors such as blush, gray, white, black, navy blue, burgundy, olive and birch. The kicks, which are handcrafted in Portugal, are available in women’s sizes 6 to 10.

Freshly Picked’s new women’s sneaker collection includes both lace-up and slip-on styles. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

But that’s not all: Freshly Picked is also offering a few stylishly casual apparel pieces to match. Created with busy, hard-working moms in mind, the assortment features cozy, easy-to-wear (not to mention, easy-care) duster and button-front cardigans and slouchy knit tees that pair perfectly with leggings and jeans. Prices run from $50 to $95.

The brand is also offering women’s apparel such as sweaters and T-shirts. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

And to top things off, the brand has designed a full collection of leather handbags and accessories featuring the same luxe materials, prints and textures as its popular baby shoes. Designs include classic carryalls, clutches, crossbody bags, totes, backpacks, bucket bags and more, priced from $100 to $150.

A navy blue crossbody bag from Freshly Picked’s women’s accessories collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

