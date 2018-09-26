Shoe of the Week: Fendi Goes Fishing With Its New Resort ’19 Sandal

The fisherman’s sandal has humble origins, but for resort ’19, Fendi amped up its women’s version, the T-Rex, with athletic accents.

Case in point, there’s mesh padding underneath the straps, a cushy heel pad, blocklike rubber details throughout and a signature printed logo on the leather insole.

The sandal is a departure from the brand’s croc-embossed Western-style stacked-heel boots from fall ’18, which have become a street-style staple during Fashion Month.

But with its thick rubber sole, the T-Rex just might become the warm-weather alternative to the chunky dad sneaker, which is why FN has selected it as our Shoe of the Week.

Fendi’s resort ’19 T-Rex sandal. CREDIT: Joshua Scott

Fendi also showed lots of mixed-media footwear at its spring ’19 show last week during Milan Fashion Week. Model Adwoa Aboah opened the show (which took place on Thursday in Milan at Fendi’s headquarters) with a clear PVC trench coat (an update from the brand’s coated plaid trench coats for fall) and a pair of sandals that were full of details: There were leather cutouts, contrast stitching, mesh inlay and a thin black and white logo strap, plus the same padlike heel cushion as the T-Rex.

Fendi’s runway sandal appeared in myriad color combinations that included pink, red, orange, aqua, purple and emerald. The show also included a sturdy pump, which came with a square toe, an inverted heel and a trompe-l’œil motif.

