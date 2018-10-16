Shoe of the Week: Emu Australia’s Soft Slipper Is Tough Enough for the City Streets

Fuzzy slippers are having a moment.

While the cozy styles have always been a staple of living rooms and boudoirs, lately, celebrities and fashion influencers have been spotted wearing furry slides to go shopping, to go on a coffee run, to do exercises in the snow … you name it.

The Emu Australia brand, especially, has drawn a lot of attention for its shearling slides. Last winter, its Mayberry style got a nod of approval from two of pop-culture’s biggest tastemakers. First, Oprah Winfrey chose the slipper for her 2017 Favorite Things holiday list, then Kim Kardashian included it in her Valentine’s Day gift guide.

This year, the label has upped its game with a new slipper, the Warden Stinger, which FN has selected as our pick for Shoe of the Week.

Emu Australia’s Warden Stinger slipper for spring ’19. CREDIT: George Chinsee

Like the Mayberry, the Warden Stinger features a soft sheepskin upper with a cushiony EVA midsole wrapped in microsuede. But the brand has upgraded the slide with a thicker, more-durable rubber outsole, so this indoor shoe can truly handle the outdoors.

What’s more, the Warden Stinger has a sophisticated aesthetic thanks to its lower plush pile and subtle buckle detail. And its pool-slide silhouette is right on trend. The shoe, which is set to launch in stores for spring ’19, comes in neutral shades such as black and tan, but our favorite version is the coral, which brings a fresh, spring-like feel to what might otherwise be a wintery look.

Click through the slideshow to see more of FN’s Shoe of the Week picks.