5 Embellished Sandal Styles Perfect for a Getaway — the Ultimate Summer Guide

Taking a far-flung, warm-weather vacation is always a great excuse to buy a new pair of decorative sandals, but they can be just as useful at home come summer time. Swap out a pair of closed-toe pumps for an embellished sandal — with or without a heel — for date night, graduation parties and open-air weddings and they’ll feel just as special domestically as they are abroad. These five sandals are sure to inspire wanderlust.
Christian Louboutin Sandale du Désert high-heel, scarf-wrap sandal
The designer was inspired by 1970s wallpaper for this Liberty print silk scarf for a high-heeled sandal, but the colors and motifs evoke Palm Springs, Fla., Marrakech, Morocco, and Mexico all at once.
René Caovilla Foulard Strass Flip sandal
Take these flat wrap sandals (another scarf-inspired style) to Italy for Aperol spritzes and pasta dinners.
Elina Linardaki leather and faux-pearl Chantilly sandal
Greek designer Elina Linardaki takes inspiration from all corners of the world, but these pearl-embellished sandals from her current collection will fit in anywhere.
Ancient Greek Sandals Thraki embellished leather sandal
Designer Christina Martini swapped the usual gladiator styles of the brand for a party-friendly style that fits right in with the Mykonos crowd.
Jack Rogers Sanibel flat leather sandal
There’s a reason Jack Rogers are an American tradition (aside from their most famous fan, Jackie O): The made-in-the-U.S. sandals are often named for stateside getaways, like the Hamptons, N.Y., Sonoma Valley, Calif., and Sanibel Island, Fla.