5 Embellished Sandal Styles Perfect for a Getaway — the Ultimate Summer Guide

Taking a far-flung, warm-weather vacation is always a great excuse to buy a new pair of decorative sandals, but they can be just as useful at home come summer time. Swap out a pair of closed-toe pumps for an embellished sandal — with or without a heel — for date night, graduation parties and open-air weddings and they’ll feel just as special domestically as they are abroad. These five sandals are sure to inspire wanderlust.

Christian Louboutin Sandale du Désert high-heel, scarf-wrap sandal

The designer was inspired by 1970s wallpaper for this Liberty print silk scarf for a high-heeled sandal, but the colors and motifs evoke Palm Springs, Fla., Marrakech, Morocco, and Mexico all at once.

Christian Louboutin Sandale du Désert scarf ankle wrap high-heel sandal. CREDIT: Courtesy

René Caovilla Foulard Strass Flip sandal

Take these flat wrap sandals (another scarf-inspired style) to Italy for Aperol spritzes and pasta dinners.

René Caovilla Foulard Strass Flip sandal. CREDIT: Courtesy

Elina Linardaki leather and faux-pearl Chantilly sandal

Greek designer Elina Linardaki takes inspiration from all corners of the world, but these pearl-embellished sandals from her current collection will fit in anywhere.

Elina Linardaki leather and faux-pearl sandal CREDIT: Courtesy

Ancient Greek Sandals Thraki embellished leather sandal

Designer Christina Martini swapped the usual gladiator styles of the brand for a party-friendly style that fits right in with the Mykonos crowd.

Ancient Greek Sandals Thraki embellished leather sandal with paillettes CREDIT: Netaporter

Jack Rogers Sanibel flat leather sandal

There’s a reason Jack Rogers are an American tradition (aside from their most famous fan, Jackie O): The made-in-the-U.S. sandals are often named for stateside getaways, like the Hamptons, N.Y., Sonoma Valley, Calif., and Sanibel Island, Fla.