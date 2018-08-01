Crocs Launches Fun New Clog With 1.5-inch Platform Sole

Crocs is elevating its clog profile with the new Crocband Platform Collection for women, which launches today in time for the fall and holiday seasons. The company, known for its fun, lightweight looks, is introducing an update to its Crocband clogs with a version that offers wearers some fashion height.

The new version features a 1.5-inch platform sole across a variety of colorways, including black/white, black/black, navy/white, light gray/rose and blossom/white. The Crocband Platform Collection also includes pivoting heel straps and deeper heel cups for a more secure fit.

“The Crocband Platform Collection gives Crocs the chance to step ouside — and above — our traditional silhouettes and elevate the conversation,” said Michelle Poole, Crocs’ SVP of global product and marketing. “While we’ll never shy away from delivering the comfort that we’re known and loved for, our new Crocband Platform clogs offer a trend-right option for millennial consumers that want to push their personal style stories forward.

“Working a bold, platform silhouette into our lineup makes perfect sense,” she said, “because it combines two elements that are inherently Crocs: making a statement and putting comfort first. We hope that our consumers see the new collection as a way to add a little height — and attitude — to their look without compromising on comfort.”

Styles are available online and at select retailers globally this month at $49.99. The Crocband Platform Collection will expand to flips and slides in a variety of new colors for spring 2019.

