Seattle’s Weather Inspires the Look of This Rain Boot Brand

Rain boots continue to evolve as a fashionable, not only functional footnote. Their many novelty prints, colors and silhouettes, have turned them into wardrobe must-haves rather than staples.

While stormy days can be a downer for many people, they fuel Roel Salonga’s creative energy. In fact, the art director for Seattle-based Chooka tapped Mother Nature as his muse. “Our Seattle rain inspires our designs, especially from October through May,” he said. “Rain boots here are an everyday look and a go-to for work.”

The Seattle skyline at sunset, CREDIT: Shutterstock

To take such boots from the office to the weekend, Salonga tapped the popular Chelsea trend. “It’s what people are wearing and a height that can last beyond spring.” To add to their versatility, he focused on navy, black and gray, in some cases accented with patterns such as a floral print.

Chooka art director Roel Salonga. CREDIT: Chooka

“Overlooking Elliot Bay is Pike Place Market, home to a large row of flower vendors year-round,” said Salonga. “It’s a cultural touchstone for Seattle residents and a great place for [ideas].” And in a nod to the city’s progressive stand on social issues, Salonga paid tribute to the LGBT movement by adding a rainbow flag to the Bainbridge Chelsea, which takes it name from one of the area’s beautiful Puget Sound islands. “Seattle’s been a forerunner of the [cause], and I wanted to show our support.”

