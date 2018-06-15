These Sports-Themed Women’s Shoes Go From the Field to the Office

Female sports fans have a new way to express their love for basketball, , baseball and soccer. Newly launched online shoe brand Charis & Doxa, has created a collection of styles inspired by the four sports.

Each style is detailed in upper materials that mimic the balls used in each category, complete with baseball stitching, textured surfaces of a football and basketball. and the iconic hexagon stitching of a soccer ball.

“We wanted to create shoes that are fun and unique for the girl-next-door, while offering a style that anyone can appreciate and wear,” said designer Abbey Warden, who along with her husband Phil Warden, co-founded and self-financed the brand. “The best part about sports is while there’s a masculine element to the game, as a fan you don’t have to be masculine. Why not look feminine while showcasing your passion for the game. We believe our shoes unite the best of fashion and sports — especially with the growing number of women who are truly passionate about sports.”

While the shoes are sports-themed, they take a dressy turn, available in a flat, wedge and pump silhouette. And, even if they’re not meant for actual play, they feature cushioned insoles for enhanced comfort. Prices range from $115 to $125.

According to Warden, the idea for the collection came about when a friend asked what her future goals were. Unable to pinpoint them, Warden honed in on the idea of combining her passion for footwear and sports, inspired in part by game-day graphics she noticed on a can of soda.

Today, Warden divides her time between her new business and job as a realtor, while her husband works in human resources. The couple is also donating a portion of the proceeds from each shoe sold to Shared Hope International, an organization dedicated to rescuing and restoring the lives of women and children enslaved in sex trafficking.

