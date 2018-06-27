These Sandals are Designed to Keep Annoying Sand at the Beach And Not In Your Home

I’ve always found it easy to remember the lazy days of summer days I spent at the beach even as Thanksgiving rolled around. The reason? I could still feel the grains of sand on my shower floor that my shoes had tracked in.

For anyone with a similar experience, help is here with the launch of a collection of sandals from CGear Sand-Free that allows sand, dirt and water to automatically exit the shoe.

CGear Sand-Free. CREDIT: Courtesy of CGear Sand-Free

The company, creator of products for a sand-free life, introduces Ventolation footwear for men, women and children, a patented design that allows sand, water and grit to disappear through the footbed and expel through the outsole. Next, a perforated EVA and rubber compound, used for the insoles, offers shock absorption.

“After inventing a sand-free fabric that keeps beach blankets and campsite tarps from being covered in annoying grime, we knew the next problem we needed to solve was the issue of dirt and water trapped in shoes,” said CGear founder Ben Kerr. “In addition to sandals and flip-flops we plan on introducing cold-weather designs and more formal weekend styles in the future.”

CGear Sand-Free. CREDIT: Courtesy of CGear Sand-Free

Included in the debut collection are slip-resistant sandals for adults; sandals and espadrilles for boys, and sandals and ballet flats for girls. Retail prices for the colorful collection range from $25 to $40 on Cgear-sandfree.com.

